Va. Olympian is first black woman to qualify for U.S. Olympic speed skating team

Maame Biney (1) falls as she reacts after winning women's 500-meter A final race during the U.S. Olympic short track speedskating trials Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, in Kearns, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

A Virginia Olympian is making history even before the games in PyeongChang - she is the first black woman to qualify for a U.S. Olympic speed skating team.

Maame Biney was just 17 years old when she qualified last December with a pair of victories in the 500 meters. She was so happy when she realized she made it, she fell over after crossing the finish line.

"When I realized that I made the Olympic team, I started cheering like crazy and then I made my epic fall," she said.

Now 18 years old, the Reston, Va woman will sport Team USA in Short Track Speedskating.

Biney will be the second black speedskater on a U.S. Olympic team. Shani Davis was 19 when he qualified for the short track team in 2002. He later switched to long track and won four medals, including two golds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12