Police search for missing 70-year-old man who may require medical attention

Petersburg police are searching for a missing 70-year-old man with recent health concerns and may require medical attention.

Clifford S. Bonney is missing from the 1700 block of South Sycamore Street, according to police. He was reported missing on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Bonney is described as a 6-foot white man and weighs 185 pounds. Police say he is bald and has blue eyes.

He may be driving a 2017 white Honda Pilot with Virginia license plate 45CB.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Jason Sharp and the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

