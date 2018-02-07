70-year-old missing man found safe

A 70-year-old man has been found safe, according to Petersburg police.

Clifford S. Bonney was reported missing on Wednesday, Feb. 7 from the 1700 block of South Sycamore Street and was found on Monday, Feb. 12.

Police said he had recent health concerns and may have required medical attention. It was believed he was driving a 2017 white Honda Pilot with Virginia license plate 45CB.

