70-year-old missing man found safe

Clifford S. Bonney was reported missing on Wednesday, Feb. 7 from the 1700 block of South Sycamore Street and was found on Monday, Feb. 12.More >>
By midday Monday, about 20 percent of the students were either home or being sent home for flu symptoms.More >>
The Petersburg School Board voted Wednesday to rename three elementary schools currently named after Confederate leaders.More >>
Candice Crockett was determined to catch a thief inside Southpark Mall when she realized her phone - which also doubles as a wallet - was taken.More >>
Petersburg Public Schools will seek feedback in January on potentially renaming three schools named for Confederate generals.More >>
