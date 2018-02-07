75-year-old man killed while coming out of driveway

Virginia State Police renamed the Aviation Base at the Chesterfield Airport in honor of Lieutenant Jay Cullen, who died when his helicopter crashed while responding to the "Unite the Right" rally.More >>
Virginia State Police renamed the Aviation Base at the Chesterfield Airport in honor of Lieutenant Jay Cullen, who died when his helicopter crashed while responding to the "Unite the Right" rally.More >>
Drivers are being asked to follow the posted detour signs.More >>
Drivers are being asked to follow the posted detour signs.More >>
A man is facing charges after police said he struck another man with a car.More >>
A man is facing charges after police said he struck another man with a car.More >>
Chesterfield County is hosting several workshops that will focus on enhancing community living.More >>
Chesterfield County is hosting several workshops that will focus on enhancing community living.More >>
The fire happened around 11:35 a.m. on Saturday in the 10900 block of Long Branch Drive.More >>
The fire happened around 11:35 a.m. on Saturday in the 10900 block of Long Branch Drive.More >>