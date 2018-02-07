75-year-old man killed while coming out of driveway

A 75-year-old man died at the hospital following a crash that happened in Chesterfield on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 12900 block of Spring Run Road around 3 p.m.

Officers said Charles Bowers, 75, coming out of a driveway onto Spring Run Road when he was struck by a 2006 Ford Focus, which was heading southbound. Bowers was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Bowers was transported to St. Francis Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Police said the driver of the Focus was not injured in the crash and stayed at the scene.

Chesterfield police said it does not appear that speed or alcohol are factors in the crash, but officers are still investigating.

