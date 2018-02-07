Police search for woman in connection with hit-and-run

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is bringing in a group of national experts to help devise a plan to reinvigorate Shockoe Bottom.More >>
Jacob Gilyard and Nick Sherod scored 18 points each and Richmond went on a furious last-minute run to come back and beat VCU, 77-76. The win gives the Spiders their first regular season sweep of the Rams since 2015.More >>
The Petersburg School Board voted Wednesday to rename three elementary schools currently named after Confederate leaders.More >>
The bill would create the "Ashanti Alert" - named after Ashanti Billie, the 19-year-old from Virginia Beach who was kidnapped and killed.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
The four-star wide receiver sat next to his mother on National Signing Day and bypassed Tennessee and Alabama hats to choose the Florida Gators.More >>
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.More >>
A photo taken by a local auction site shows a body inside an impounded van.More >>
