Police search for woman in connection with hit-and-run

Williamsburg police are searching for a woman in connection with a hit-and-run that left a man in serious condition.

Rebecca Anna Lynn "Ginger" Bruhwel, 22, will be charged with driving with a suspended license and felony hit and run when police find her.

Officers said she was the driver responsible for a crash that happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. The accident happened on Monticello Avenue between Compton Drive and Ironbound Road.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man with serious injuries in the passenger seat, and witnesses say they saw Bruhwel running from the scene.

Anyone with any information on Bruhwel's whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.

