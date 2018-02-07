Georgia holds on this time to finish No. 1 in recruiting

The four-star wide receiver sat next to his mother on National Signing Day and bypassed Tennessee and Alabama hats to choose the Florida Gators.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
Blair Schaefer said it best Monday night about the record 10,749 at The Hump: "It was loud." #2 Mississippi State trailed #7 South Carolina 44-39 after 3 quarters. The Bulldogs used a 13-0 run in the 4th to remain perfect on the season. MSU beat the Gamecocks 67-53.More >>
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban dancing, you say?More >>
Coach Paul Bryant died of a massive heart attack while preparing to undergo a physical. He died just weeks after announcing his retirement.More >>
On the day the University of Georgia dedicated the football program's new indoor practice facility, the university's athletic association unveiled it's next major project. UGAA approved a $63 million renovation project for Sanford Stadium that will focus on the west end zone.More >>
Which looms largest for the selection committee - a conference championship or a 31-point loss?More >>
Game 4 of the SEC Baseball Tournament between Mississippi State and Georgia has been moved to Wednesday at 9:30 am CT. Four games will be played Wednesday and Thursday, three games on Friday, two on Saturday and the championship game on Sunday.More >>
Shortstop Kramer Robertson scored four runs and right-hander Eric Walker struck out a career-best eight batters as the No. 6 LSU baseball team completed the series sweep against Georgia, defeating the Bulldogs, 7-6, Sunday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium Skip Bertman Field.More >>
New Georgia Bulldogs head football coach Kirby Smart continues to add to his coaching staff.More >>
Jeremy Pruitt will become the next defensive coordinator at the University of Alabama, replacing Smart, according to multiple media reports.More >>
Since it was announced on Sunday, a number of potential candidates from across college football have been pointed to as the successor to Mark Richt at UGA. Here is a short-list of names rumored to be the next coach of the Georgia Bulldogs.More >>
According to multiple reports, UGA has fired head football coach Mark Richt.More >>