Deputies: Man arrested for shooting, killing brother following argument

A South Carolina man was arrested after deputies said he shot and killed his brother in Stafford.

Deputies responded to the area of Holly Drive around 8:58 p.m. on Feb. 6 after Roanoke police notified deputies they had someone in custody who admitted to shooting and killing his brother in Stafford.

Detectives said the suspect, identified as William Jackson Veronee, 21, of Aiken, SC, and his brother, Christopher Andrew Veronee, 33, of Stafford, were involved in an argument. Deputies believe William shot Christopher on Monday afternoon.

Deputies said after the incident, William stole his brother's car, which broke down in the Roanoke area. Police were notified of a suspicious person by some staff members at a cold weather shelter.

According to Stafford deputies, William spoke with Roanoke police and was taken into custody.

After Stafford deputies spoke with Roanoke police, they found Christopher's body at his home on Holly Drive. Roanoke police recovered the stolen vehicle.

William was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently being held at the Roanoke City Jail.

Stafford deputies are still investigating the incident.

