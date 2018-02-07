Puppies left to die in dumpster rescued, ready for adoption

Nearly a dozen puppies found in a dumpster in Nottoway will be up for adoption.

Sanctuary Rescue says the puppies are healthy enough for adoption after they were found just before Christmas barely alive.

"The first litter of puppies that were found right before Christmas were adopted by another mama dog and raised with her puppies. They are all very happy and well-adjusted," said Sanctuary Rescue.

A second litter of puppies found in another dumpster are not yet ready for adoption.

"The second litter of puppies, who we are calling the Frozen Crew, are just now five weeks old and won't be available for adoption for a couple more weeks. They have been fostered with an employee from our vets office and have been bottle-fed. They are all happy and healthy, great puppies," said Sanctuary Rescue.

PETA is offering $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of who may be responsible for dumping the puppies.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Nottoway County Sheriff's Office at 434-645-9044.

