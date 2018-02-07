Puppies left to die in dumpster rescued, ready for adoption

Petersburg police are searching for a missing 70-year-old man with recent health concerns and may require medical attention.More >>
Petersburg police are searching for a missing 70-year-old man with recent health concerns and may require medical attention.More >>
ESPN's "College Gameday" is returning to the University of Virginia.More >>
ESPN's "College Gameday" is returning to the University of Virginia.More >>
Wednesday is National Signing Day where athletes from high schools are choosing what colleges to take their talents.More >>
Wednesday is National Signing Day where athletes from high schools are choosing what colleges to take their talents.More >>
A 75-year-old man died at the hospital following a crash that happened in Chesterfield on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A 75-year-old man died at the hospital following a crash that happened in Chesterfield on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Williamsburg police are searching for a woman in connection with a hit-and-run that left a man in serious condition.More >>
Williamsburg police are searching for a woman in connection with a hit-and-run that left a man in serious condition.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
A family friend described the man as “not in a good place as far as mental health at all.”More >>
A family friend described the man as “not in a good place as far as mental health at all.”More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
A Massachusetts couple says it was fun at first when they started receiving free mystery packages from Amazon that they hadn't ordered, but now they want it to stop.More >>
A Massachusetts couple says it was fun at first when they started receiving free mystery packages from Amazon that they hadn't ordered, but now they want it to stop.More >>
Gloria Copeland, who has been a member of President Trump's religious advisory council, is telling followers to "inoculate yourself with the word of God" from the flu.More >>
Gloria Copeland, who has been a member of President Trump's religious advisory council, is telling followers to "inoculate yourself with the word of God" from the flu.More >>
People gathered outside North Charleston City Hall Tuesday night to remember the leader of Charleston's Black Lives Matter movement who died in New Orleans.More >>
People gathered outside North Charleston City Hall Tuesday night to remember the leader of Charleston's Black Lives Matter movement who died in New Orleans.More >>
A photo taken by a local auction site shows a body inside an impounded van.More >>
A photo taken by a local auction site shows a body inside an impounded van.More >>
A Jonesboro restaurant owner is facing formal charges of rape and human trafficking.More >>
A Jonesboro restaurant owner is facing formal charges of rape and human trafficking.More >>