Deputies: Man facing charges after driving stolen vehicle

A man faces charges after Hanover deputies say he was driving a stolen vehicle through a neighborhood.

Trevor J. Watson, 26, of Mechanicsville, was charged with two counts of grand larceny and one count of petit larceny.

On Feb. 7, deputies saw a man, later identified as Watson, in the Battlefield Green subdivision. They set up surveillance and saw Watson leaving the neighborhood.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop, and after further investigation, they found out Watson had stolen the car he was driving. Deputies said he stole items from several cars in the neighborhood.

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is warning everyone to lock their cars and to remove any valuables. Anyone who notices any suspicious activity should also call the Hanover County Emergency Communications Center at 804-365-6140.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12