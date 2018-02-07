Man frustrated after he says delivery crews damaged banister

A Chesterfield man is frustrated after purchasing a refrigerator from Lowe's. While it was being delivered to his home, he said workers damaged his banister and the back of the refrigerator.

"They came across here, scuffed it up here and even on the inside," said Edward Willis. "The brace across the bottom back - they damaged that on the stair railing when they were bringing it up, and it broke the cardboard across the back here."

It's aggravating because Willis says he offered to take apart the banister to make it easier for the delivery workers.

"They said, 'No, just leave it the way it is. We can get by there,' ” Willis said. “Well, they couldn't get by." At least not without causing damage along the way.

Mr. Willis said he showed the workers his back stairway, which is wider, and told them this would probably be the best way to come in. But they didn't want to do that. That's until they couldn't get it through the front way, and ultimately, they brought it around back.

Willis says he mentioned the damage to the banister and the refrigerator to the delivery crew, and they said someone from Lowes would contact him. When that didn't happen, he reached out and to the store's assistant manager.

What followed was a string of emails that spanned more than two months with no resolution. That's why Willis reached out to 12 On Your Side.

"Just fix it. That's all. I'm not looking for any money. I'm not looking for another refrigerator," Willis said.

He just wants the banister and the refrigerator repaired. About a week ago, I reached out to Lowes corporate office. Officials there said they would look into this. Mr. Willis has since heard from the delivery company saying it will fix his banister, and he says Lowes will replace the broken components on the refrigerator. We'll keep you posted.

"I just want them to give me what we paid our money for," Willis said.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12