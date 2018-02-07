Man indicted on 14 animal fighting and cruelty charges

The seized dogs may have been involving in fighting. (Source: NBC12)

A man initially arrested in February was indicted by a grand jury in May on 14 animal fighting and cruelty charges.

Carlton Hardy faces 10 charges related to dog fighting and four animal cruelty charges.

In February, police and RACC officers executed a search warrant in the 1800 block of Ingram Avenue and seized more than a dozen dogs and several firearms.

Some of the dogs looked "terrible" and needed emergency vet care, according to Christie Chipps Peters, director of RACC. Dog fighting is suspected in the case.

The investigation launched after a neighbor called in with a tip about the dogs. RACC officers watched the house for about a week in order to obtain enough evidence to conduct a search warrant. Neighbors say multiple dogs appeared to be pit bulls.

RACC says that tip allowed the animals to have another chance.

"It really helps us save lives. It really does,” said Chipps Peters. “…A community that cares enough to blow the whistle on somebody and say, 'This isn't right.'"

Chipps Peters said in February that Richmond is experiencing an uptick in animal abuse cases. Neglect and cruelty convictions doubled in 2017.

"Sadly, the number of egregious cases that we are investigating… is blowing out of the water,” continued Chipps Peters.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

