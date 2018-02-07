Man arrested after 13 dogs seized in Richmond due to suspected dog fighting

The seized dogs may have been involving in fighting. (Source: NBC12)

A man was arrested after Richmond Animal Care and Control officers seized 13 dogs on Tuesday from a home off Ingram Avenue in the city’s southside.

Carlton Hardy, 51, faces charges of animal cruelty and neglect. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police and RACC officers executed a search warrant in the 1800 block of Ingram Avenue, around 4:55 p.m. on Feb. 6. They seized 13 dogs and several firearms.

Some of the dogs looked "terrible" according to Chipps Peters, director of RACC, needing emergency vet care. Dog fighting is suspected in the case.

The investigation launched after a neighbor called in with a tip about the dogs. RACC officers watched the house in order to obtain enough evidence to conduct a seizure. Neighbors say that multiple dogs appeared to be pit bulls.

RACC’s shelter is currently full, so they’re asking members of the community to help foster or adopt animals to make room for the 13 dogs taken in. Since the dogs are considered part of an ongoing animal abuse investigation, they must stay within RACC's care.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is RACC's third animal seizure this year involving multiple dogs, which is an unusually high occurrence, said Chipps Peters.

