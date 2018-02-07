Former teacher pleads guilty to sending inappropriate picture to student

A former Deep Run High School teacher pleaded guilty on Wednesday to an indecent liberties charge, according to court records.

Prosecutors said Benjamin Clark Brittain, 29, sent a naked picture of himself to one of his students.

The message was sent through Twitter in early 2016, and one of the photos showed Brittain with his genitals exposed, according to the Henrico assistant commonwealth's attorney.

