Restaurants offer special deals for National Pizza Day - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Restaurants offer special deals for National Pizza Day

(Source: Blaze Pizza/Facebook) (Source: Blaze Pizza/Facebook)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

National Pizza Day is on Feb. 9, and several restaurants are offering special deals.

Baskin-Robbins - Free samples of its new Sweetheart Polar Pizza Ice Cream Treat from 3 to 7 p.m. on February 9. This confection is made with brownies, ice cream, marshmallow toppings and other goodies.

Blaze Pizza – Get a code by entering your email here for a buy one, get one free pizza deal. 

Domino’s - Get any medium pizza for $7.99 or a large carryout three-topping pizza for $7.99.

Little Caesar's Pizza - Upgrade your pizza for $1.

Marco's Pizza - 30 percent off all regular menu price pizzas. Guests can use the coupon code NPD2018 when placing their order.

Papa John’s - Enjoy 25 percent off all regular-price pizzas.

Pizza Hut - Grab two medium any-topping pizzas for $6.99 each. Hut Rewards members can get 30% off all menu-priced pizzas on February 9.

Pilot Flying J - Free slice of pizzeria-quality pies from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10. Download the myPilot app and look for the digital coupon for a free slice of PJ Fresh Pizza.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly