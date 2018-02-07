Trump breaks his silence on stock market decline

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has broken his silence on the stock market.
Trump tweeted Wednesday: "In the 'old days,' when good news was reported, the Stock Market would go up. Today, when good news is reported, the Stock Market goes down. Big mistake, and we have so much good (great) news about the economy!"
After a slightly lower open Wednesday, most stocks turned higher within the first few minutes of trading.
Trump has commented frequently on market gains during his tenure, but stayed silent Monday as the Dow Jones industrial average suffered its biggest one-day drop ever. He did not tweet about the markets on Tuesday.
The government reported Friday that the economy created 200,000 jobs in January and that wages grew at the fastest pace in eight years.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives.More >>
A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives.More >>
It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on topMore >>
It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on topMore >>
Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the moveMore >>
Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the moveMore >>
Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie WoodMore >>
Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie WoodMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the NorthMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the NorthMore >>
President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union addressMore >>
President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union addressMore >>
President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union addressMore >>
President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union addressMore >>
After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fightingMore >>
After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fightingMore >>
A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.More >>
A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.More >>
As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technologyMore >>
As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technologyMore >>
Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics clubMore >>
Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics clubMore >>