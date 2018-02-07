Shooting in Richmond sends 2 people to the hospital

Two people are in the hospital after police say a shooting broke out in Whitcomb Court.

The call came in at 10:38 a.m. for a shooting in the 2300 block of Bethel Street. When police arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers said the victims' injuries are non-life-threatening.

Richmond police are investigating.

