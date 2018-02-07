Gas main break closes two streets

A gas main break in the city of Richmond briefly closed two streets on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. on a construction site in the 00 block of West Marshall Street, near Adams Street. Crews say the main was damaged by contractors driving pilings. Two customers were impacted.

The perimeter has been secured, and crews from the Department of Public Utilities Natural Gas were able to shut off the gas.

Marshall and Adams streets were closed during the incident but were reopened a short time later.

Neighboring businesses were made aware of the incident, and no one was displaced.

Repairs will be completed by early Wednesday afternoon, according to the Department of Public Utilities Natural Gas.

