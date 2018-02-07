Richmond area robotics team advances to state championship

Members of the team work on a project. (Source: Lord of the Bricks Robotics)

"Lord of the Bricks Robotics" will be competing for the state championship. (Source: Lord of the Bricks Robotics)

A Central Virginia robotics team is heading to the state championship.

"Lord of the Bricks Robotics" competed in the Eastern Virginia FIRST Tech Challenge qualifier over the weekend.

Last year, the team ended the season as the best team in Virginia and now they’re trying to do it again.

This is the sixth time the team has advanced to state championship.

