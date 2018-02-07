NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: High school athletes pick their colleges

Wednesday is National Signing Day where athletes from high schools are choosing what colleges to take their talents.

Here's a look at the commitments so far:

BENEDICTINE

Antonio Ortiz - Texas Christian University

Marco Ortiz - Florida

Daric Cotman - UVA-Wise

Deontre Logan - West Virginia Wesleyan

Chris Collins - University of North Carolina

Wendell Davis - Pitt

Caleb Grimes - Naval Academy

GOOCHLAND HIGH SCHOOL

Ricky Mayfield - Randolph Macon

HERMITAGE HIGH SCHOOL

Mateo Jackson - James Madison

Percy Mayers - James Madison

Jahmol Robinson - James Madison

Jordan Jackson - Hampton

Justin Jackson - Hampton

Webster Hill IV - Davidson

Alex Burton - Old Dominion

Jebril Murray - Navy

Landon Jones - Virginia Union

Jailin Barnes - UVA-Wise

Lamond Fox - UVA-Wise

Shamond Fox - UVA-Wise

MEADOWBROOK HIGH SCHOOL

Dontez Braxton - Virginia State

Isaiah Mise - Community Christian College

MONACAN HIGH SCHOOL

Syour Fludd - VMI

Korey Bridy- VMI

Marteise Phipps - VMI

Izayah Reeves - VMI

Colin Campbell - Charleston

Luke Walls - Concord

TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL

Tink Boyd - Virginia Tech

Sam Bacon - Elon

Foster Singleton - University of Richmond

VARINA HIGH SCHOOL

RJ Coles – Norfolk State

Jace DePriest – Randolph-Macon

Andy Matthews – Hampton

Jeremiah Rhodes – Apprentice School

Justin Sowell - Averett

Javon Walker – Apprentice School

WEST POINT HIGH SCHOOL

Marshall Gill - VMI

Also, NBC12's Marc Davis will have highlights throughout the day on social media:

West Point’s Marshall Gill signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at VMI this morning. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/LMxECMSBvp — Marc Davis (@marcdavissports) February 7, 2018

And high schools are also updating the signees on Wednesday:

Congrats to Ricky Mayfield on his commitment to @RMCfootball. More @GHSFootball commitments to follow in the coming weeks as seniors finalize their plans. pic.twitter.com/UD6Vu2TUbY — Goochland Athletics (@GoochlandSports) February 7, 2018

Thanks for 4 great years I’m going to miss these guys!!!! Congrats on your decisions, and the most important part is finishing once you get there. pic.twitter.com/RgCOyc79xl — Jim Henderson (@JimHendersonMHS) February 7, 2018

