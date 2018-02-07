NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: High school athletes pick their colleges

Wednesday, Feb. 7 is National Signing Day. (Source: NBC12) RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -
Wednesday is National Signing Day where athletes from high schools are choosing what colleges to take their talents.
Here's a look at the commitments so far:
BENEDICTINE
Antonio Ortiz - Texas Christian University
Marco Ortiz - Florida
Daric Cotman - UVA-Wise
Deontre Logan - West Virginia Wesleyan
Chris Collins - University of North Carolina
Wendell Davis - Pitt
Caleb Grimes - Naval Academy
GOOCHLAND HIGH SCHOOL
Ricky Mayfield - Randolph Macon
HERMITAGE HIGH SCHOOL
Mateo Jackson - James Madison
Percy Mayers - James Madison
Jahmol Robinson - James Madison
Jordan Jackson - Hampton
Justin Jackson - Hampton
Webster Hill IV - Davidson
Alex Burton - Old Dominion
Jebril Murray - Navy
Landon Jones - Virginia Union
Jailin Barnes - UVA-Wise
Lamond Fox - UVA-Wise
Shamond Fox - UVA-Wise
MEADOWBROOK HIGH SCHOOL
Dontez Braxton - Virginia State
Isaiah Mise - Community Christian College
MONACAN HIGH SCHOOL
Syour Fludd - VMI
Korey Bridy- VMI
Marteise Phipps - VMI
Izayah Reeves - VMI
Colin Campbell - Charleston
Luke Walls - Concord
TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL
Tink Boyd - Virginia Tech
Sam Bacon - Elon
Foster Singleton - University of Richmond
VARINA HIGH SCHOOL
RJ Coles – Norfolk State
Jace DePriest – Randolph-Macon
Andy Matthews – Hampton
Jeremiah Rhodes – Apprentice School
Justin Sowell - Averett
Javon Walker – Apprentice School
WEST POINT HIGH SCHOOL
Marshall Gill - VMI
Also, NBC12's Marc Davis will have highlights throughout the day on social media:
And high schools are also updating the signees on Wednesday:
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12