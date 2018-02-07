Henrico County offering rabies vaccinations Feb. 17

A former Deep Run High School teacher pleaded guilty on Wednesday to an indecent liberties charge, according to court records.More >>
The vaccine costs $10, and must be paid in cash.More >>
Henrico County Public Schools Superintendent Pat Kinlaw announced his plans to retire on June 30.More >>
A woman convicted of an attacking a J. Sargent Reynolds Community College professor entered an Alford plea on Tuesday, according to court documents.More >>
A woman is recovering in the hospital after police say a man drove a truck into a building.More >>
