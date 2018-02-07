Henrico County offering rabies vaccinations Feb. 17

Henrico County will be providing rabies vaccines for pets Feb. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon and the Henrico County Government Center at 4301 E. Parham Road.

The vaccine costs $10, and must be paid in cash. Dogs should be leashed, and cats should be in carriers.

Registration and payment will take place at the cashier’s office in the administration building, and the vaccines will be administered in the adjacent parking deck.

The animal does not have to live Henrico County to get vaccinated.

Under Virginia law, all dogs and cats that are at least 4 months old must be vaccinated for rabies.

Henrico dog licenses will also be available. Dog licenses are $10 and are good for Henrico residents for the life of the animal, as long as its rabies vaccination is kept up to date.

For additional information, call (804) 727-8801.

