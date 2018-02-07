VIDEO: Officer explains what interstate on-ramps are for

He's got some good advice. Just be safe out there. (Source: Virginia State Police/Facebook)

It’s not just you. Police officers get annoyed by other drivers on the road as well.

Virginia State Police shared a video of a Kansas state trooper who just wants drivers to stop slowing down on interstate entrance ramps.

"It’s called an acceleration lane, people," the officer says in the video. "When you get on the interstate, you’ve got to accelerate to be at the same speed as the other drivers on the interstate."

The officer adds that his message isn’t encouraging speeding, but drivers need to get up to the speed limit before merging because traveling too slowly can also be dangerous.

The video has been viewed millions of times since it was first posted on the officer’s page.

