Vote expected on Confederate-named schools in Petersburg

The Petersburg School Board expected to vote Wednesday on whether to rename three Petersburg elementary schools that are named after Confederate leaders.

School officials are considering changing the names of A.P. Hill, J.E.B. Stuart and Robert E. Lee elementary schools. Some residents are questioning if the decision is already made, after a Henrico woman donated $20,000 to get rid of the Confederate names.

That puts the district well over the $18,000 it says it would cost to change the names.

The issue brought about a heated debate last month at a public forum about the school names. At one point, tensions flared when some in the crowd were upset Confederate supporters who aren't local were there to weigh in - saying the name change is a waste of money.

Other schools in Richmond and surrounding districts also have schools named to honor Civil War-era leaders. In Hanover, a group is calling on the School Board to change the names of Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School, while a counter-petition has circulated in support of the Lee-Davis name.

Wednesday's meeting gets under way at 7 p.m. in the cafeteria at Petersburg High School at 3101 Johnson Road.

