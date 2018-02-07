Charlottesville police on alert after tarps removed from Confederate statues

Orange fencing was installed around Confederate statues in Charlottesville. (Source: WVIR)

Police are stepping up security in Charlottesville after the tarps covering Confederate statues were removed.

Charlottesville police were out at both Justice and Emancipation parks after someone removed the tarps from two Confederate statues.

This is the fourth time the tarps have been removed in four days.

No one has been caught or arrested, but police are stepping up patrols in the area.

The tarps were placed over the Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson statues as a sign of mourning after a woman died over the summer at the Unite the Right rally.

A judge will decide whether the tarps can be removed at a hearing set for Feb. 27.

