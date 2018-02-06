Acts of Kindness: Woman honored for work with food bank

Applause, smiles, hugs and tears flowed when we surprised today's Acts of Kindness honoree.

For two decades she's been involved in life-changing work, feeding and clothing and ministering to people in need.

Allison Anderson leads a small staff of volunteers who shop, transport, sort, stack and give out as many as 100 bags of food each day, making sure families have enough for every meal for several days.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12