Home Depot hiring for 350+ positions in Richmond

Home Depot is preparing for spring - their busiest selling season - by hiring for 360 positions in the Richmond area.

They are hiring for both permanent part-time and seasonal positions, including sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment.

You can find all available positions online at careers.homedepot.com.

