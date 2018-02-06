Tuesday high school basketball scoreboard - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Tuesday high school basketball scoreboard

Boys:

John Marshall 81, J.R. Tucker 41

Trinity 68, Christchurch 57

Collegiate 49, Woodberry Forest 46

Mills Godwin 72, Hermitage 56

Douglas Freeman 72, Thomas Jefferson 57

Armstrong 77, Hanover 73

Hopewell 89, Dinwiddie 64

Henrico 64, Atlee 46

Prince George 52, Matoaca 40

Girls:

Hopewell 64, Dinwiddie 47

Cosby 55, James River 46

L.C. Bird 52, Clover Hill 15

Trinity 58, St. Margaret's 15

