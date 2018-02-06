RRHA reaches settlement on lawsuit over utility fees

A lawsuit accusing the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) of overcharging on utility fees has reached a settlement.

The lawsuit, filed by Legal Aid Justice Center a year ago, alleges RRHA failed to properly charge electric utility allowances, which resulted in tenants being overcharged.

RRHA denies any wrongdoing, but they believe the proposed settlement is in the best interest of everyone involved.

Under the agreement, nearly $952,000 will be divided among those who were impacted. Another $79,000 will be returned to tenants through new utility allowances.

The settlement still needs to be approved by a judge.

