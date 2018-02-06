Police to rename aviation base in honor of fallen trooper

Virginia State Police will honor a fallen trooper killed in the line of duty.

Lieutenant Jay Cullen died when his helicopter crashed in Albemarle County, while responding to the violent events of August's "Unite the Right" rally.

Trooper-Pilot Berke Bates was also killed in the crash.

The State Police Aviation Base at the Chesterfield Airport will be renamed in Lieutenant Cullen's honor. The event is at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to Virginia State Police, Cullen was the Aviation Unit commander and had been flying with the unit since 1999. He had served out of the Chesterfield Aviation Base since his promotion to sergeant in 2005.

