Police renames aviation base in honor of fallen trooper

Virginia State Police honored a fallen trooper killed in the line of duty.

Lieutenant Jay Cullen died when his helicopter crashed in Albemarle County, while responding to the violent events of August's "Unite the Right" rally.

The State Police Aviation Base at the Chesterfield Airport was renamed in Lieutenant Cullen's honor on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, Cullen was the Aviation Unit commander and had been flying with the unit since 1999. He had served out of the Chesterfield Aviation Base since his promotion to sergeant in 2005.

Lieutenant Cullen also worked closely with former Governor Terry McAuliffe, frequently flying with him as part of his protection detail.

"Jay Cullen always did what was the right thing to do and he always kept us safe. He was a true professional. On behalf of Dorothy and myself, we just had a great relationship with Jay and the Cullen family. This is a great tribute today, renaming this hangar," said former Governor Terry McAuliffe.

Trooper-Pilot Berke Bates was also killed in the crash.

The state Senate has passed a bill to rename a bridge in New Kent County after Trooper Bates. It will now move to the House where it will likely be approved.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12