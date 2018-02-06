Knicks' Porzingis tears ACL in left knee

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis is helped off the court after being injured during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New...

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis lies on the ground after being injured during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Knicks say All-Star Kristaps Porzingis has torn the ACL in his left knee.

Porzingis was hurt in the second quarter of New York's loss to Milwaukee on Tuesday night. He dunked with 8:46 left in the half and landed awkwardly, crashing to the court and holding his left knee. He was eventually helped up and taken to the locker room.

He left the arena for an MRI exam that revealed the injury.

Porzingis had scored 10 points before he was hurt. He was selected last month for his first All-Star appearance.

