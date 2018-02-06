Homeland filming gave Va. big economic boost

Season seven of the Showtime series "Homeland" premieres this Sunday - you may recognize many of the scenes in the series. Much of the show was filmed in Richmond.

The head of the Virginia Film Office says the show has given a boost to the local economy.

Richmond has had a few flicks filmed in the area, but Homeland's eight months of filming brought Virginia the largest expenditure in a year - even more than "John Adams" or "Lincoln."

Seeing parts of our neighborhoods on screen makes our favorite shows relatable, but economists say films do more than that.

"It's a two-prong hit to your economy. It's not only the jobs here on the ground making the content, but it's also the tourism [opportunities] that are born as a result of this production," said Andy Edmunds, Director of the Virginia Film Office.

Edmunds says the crews are super tourists with a payroll. He says the Homeland crew brought in "north of $40 million in Virginia in just eight months." Much of that boost comes from the stars and film crews staying at local hotels, eating at local restaurants, and shopping local.

Homeland actress Claire Danes posted trips to the VMFA and Proper Pie on her Instagram.

"They come in from outside Virginia, leave money in our economy and then they go away and talk about all the stuff Richmond has to offer to their friends," said Edmunds.

And sometimes, the media companies give back.

"When 'Turn' was here for AMC, they produced a commercial for Richmond and broadcast it on AMC 200 times around the world to inspire people to come to Virginia," said Edmunds.

Edmunds believes more directors will consider Richmond in the future - in large part because of its diversity and landscape.

"Everything from Jamaica to Boston...Richmond is really a chameleon city, and that's why directors love to come here," said Edmunds.

Edmunds says there are multiple other projects that have yet to be greenlit but could soon make their way here to the River City.

