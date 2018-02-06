Yorkie returned to rightful owner after woman who found dog refused to give her back

A Richmond woman is now cuddling her precious Yorkie after being separated for months. The four-pound Yorkie wandered away from her yard, and the woman who found her refused to give the dog back - that is, until police showed up at her door.

Dog owner Kelsey Walker is relieved but still asking: why did this woman try to keep her dog, when she knew the dog had an owner and she had a way to reach her?

Walker picked up her diva Yorkie "Olivia" from Henrico Animal Control, and it was a happy reunion; however, certain questions may never get answered to Kelsey’s satisfaction.

Police did not charge the woman who rescued her lost dog but refused to return her. Walker says police told her she willingly gave them the dog when police showed up at her home to retrieve it.

"The woman knew that she belonged to someone, but she said that she had an attachment to her and she didn't want to give her back," said Walker.

Police won't release the woman's name either. Walker says there should be consequences, considering how the search for the once-missing dog developed.

The unidentified woman took Olivia to Three Chopt Animal Clinic, had her scanned for a microchip - which identified Kelsey as the owner - then fled with the dog before the vet could find out who she was.

12 On Your Side helped spread the word, and we later learned that same woman had been seen at a Petco with Olivia, retelling a story of how her husband found the dog.

“We were able to get the video surveillance from the Petco. We identified the woman through her purchase. The police were able to get her actual identification and go over and get Olivia from her," said Walker.

She’s grateful Olivia was taken care of, and says she feels complete now after a rough period.

"It was rough when she first got home," said Walker. "She knew I was Mom, but she was kind of uneasy about everything. She sleeps with me, which she wasn't that way before, but now she wants to be with me all the time."

Walker says had the woman refused to cooperate with police, they could have arrested and fined her $50 for taking a companion dog.

Since this happened, Three Chopt Animal Clinic implemented a policy for the first time: staff will remove the dog from the person bringing it in for scanning and require that individual to fill out a form giving their name and contact information.

