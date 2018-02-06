JMU Basketball postpones 2 games due to mumps

James Madison University (JMU) has postponed two of its basketball games due to a confirmed case of mumps.

The Dukes' home basketball game against the University of North Carolina-Wilmington on Thursday and the away game against Elon on Saturday will be postponed.

Officials said they are afraid that the illness may pass onto players of the opposing team.

There is one confirmed case of mumps within the coaching staff, and university officials said another person has recently recovered from the illness.

A school spokesperson said two other people are suspected of having mumps, but there is no confirmed diagnosis at this time. There is also one possible case affecting a student-athlete, and the student started to receive testing.

The school said as a precaution, all student-athletes and staff related to the JMU basketball program have received MMR booster injections.

There are no suspected cases among the regular student population, school officials said.

Mumps is a contagious disease often spread by face-to-face contact through coughing, sneezing or contact with the saliva of an infected person.

Best practices for preventing mumps include:

Washing hands well and often with soap

Don't share eating utensils or beverage containers

Surfaces that are frequently touched (doorknobs, tables, counters, etc.) should also be regularly cleaned with soap and water or with cleaning wipes

Limiting your contact with people who have known mumps symptoms

There is no word on when the games will be rescheduled.

