21-year-old man killed 18 years ago; police still seek information

Richmond police are still trying to find information in relation to a homicide that happened almost 18 years ago.

Police say a Washington Park resident found Jamaal D. Tisdale suffering from gunshot wounds in an alley near the 700 block of Rex Avenue around 12:56 a.m. on April 6, 2000.

Some residents told police they heard gunshots between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Tisdale, 21, was found dead at the scene.

“The family of Jamaal Tisdale has been grieving his loss for nearly 18 years,” said Det. W.E. Thompson. “There are individuals in this community who know the individuals responsible and we ask they come forward to help with this investigation and bring closure to Mr. Tisdale’s family.”

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective W.E. Thompson at (804) 646-3925 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12