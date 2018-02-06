James Madison postpones games; possible mumps outbreak

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) - James Madison has postponed men's basketball games scheduled for Thursday and Saturday over fears of a possible mumps outbreak in the program.

The school announced Tuesday that its Thursday night home game against North Carolina-Wilmington and Saturday road game at Elon have been postponed.

The school says one member of the coaching staff has already recovered from a possible case of mumps, and three other people connected to the program are suspected of having the illness. There is also one possible case involving a player.

Mumps is a mild to moderate contagious viral illness spread usually by close or face-to-face contact. Its symptoms can appears from 12 to 25 days after exposure, and those symptoms include body aches, fever and swollen or tender salivary glands.

The school is working to reschedule both games.

