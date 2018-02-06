Woman convicted of attacking professor with box cutter enters plea

A woman convicted of an attacking a J. Sargent Reynolds Community College professor entered an Alford plea on Tuesday, according to court documents.

Brittany Burfield entered the plea for unlawful wounding. School officials said she had a box cutter at the time of the attack.

The professor was in his office in Burnette Hall when he was attacked by the 24-year-old woman around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 23, 2017, according to police. He was taken to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, while Reynolds Community College police arrested the attacker as she tried to leave the building.

This happened at Parham Road campus.

Reynolds Community College police said she was not a current student at the time.

Several students saw the professor taken out of Burnette Hall in a stretcher, they say he had cuts on his face. Once they learned more about the situation, they were just shocked it happened at all.

Sentencing for Burfield is set for April 27.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12