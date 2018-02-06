Henrico superintendent to retire after serving 20 years with HCPS

Henrico County Public Schools Superintendent Pat Kinlaw announced his plans to retire on June 30.

Kinlaw served 20 years out of his 40-year career in Henrico.

"The last four years have been the highest honor of my career. I am so humbled by the opportunities I have been afforded in Henrico County," Kinlaw shared, expressing gratitude in his announcement to all Henrico Schools colleagues.

"I want to thank you for what you do each day to support our precious students and school community," Kinlaw said. "Please know that I am forever indebted to what you do and the opportunities, wonderful relationships and kindness that you have extended to me over the last 20 years.

Kinlaw started working at Henrico County Public Schools since 1997 and served in a variety of leadership positions. He was unanimously named as superintendent in January of 2014.

A school board member offered him a contract extension, but school officials said Kinlaw decided to retire after serving 40 years in the public education sector.

While Kinlaw was superintendent, Henrico County Public Schools began focusing on student safety, academic progress, closing gaps, and relationships. Also in 2017, the number of fully accreditated schools rose from 54 to 67.

During his leadership, "Henrico was named one of the five large U.S. school systems recognized with a first-place Magna Award 'for taking bold and innovative steps to improve the lives of students and their communities,' " according to the National School Boards Association.

He previously spent 12 years with Wake County Public Schools in North Carolina, as well as working at Longwood and East Carolina universities.

A special Henrico School Board meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. at the New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road to plan and organize the search for the county's next superintendent. The meeting is open to the public.

The school board plans to find the next superintendent by July 1.

