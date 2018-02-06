Police: Man with suspended license crashes into building; woman injured

A woman is recovering in the hospital after police say a man drove a truck into a building.

The call came in around 1:38 p.m. for an accident in the 2500 block of Sheila Lane. A viewer said this happened at the Dominican Beauty Salon and Barber.

Police said a man was driving a Chevy Silverado, and his floorboard mat was stuck underneath the pedal. As a result, the truck did not stop and drove into the building, striking the woman.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver was charged with reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.

