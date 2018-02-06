Former Uber CEO set to testify in high-tech heist case

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2017, file photo, then-Uber CEO Travis Kalanick arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is poised to testify Tuesday in a high-stakes trial focused on charges that his company stole self-driving car technology from Waymo, a Google spinoff.

Barring delays, Kalanick will take the witness stand toward the end of the second day of testimony in the case. Waymo alleges that Uber used data purloined by former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski to build its own fleet of self-driving cars.

Waymo lawyers are expected to confront the combative Kalanick about his relationship with Levandowski, and whether the two plotted to rip off Waymo to help Uber's ride-hailing catch up in autonomous vehicles.

Kalanick engineered Uber's deal to buy a startup founded by Levandowski for $680 million.

