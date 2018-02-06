Police: 24-year-old man killed after running off road, striking tree

Two teenagers who are believed to have run away together have been found safe, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Virginia State Police have identified the 24-year-old man killed in a crash in King and Queen County.
The robber went behind the counter and took cash from the register before running to the back of the store.
Icy roads after Sunday's rain caused dozens of crashes throughout Central Virginia on Monday morning, including a incident in which a Virginia State Police trooper's vehicle was hit.
Three people, including a juvenile, have been charged with murder for the death of a man in Sussex County.
