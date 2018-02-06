Police: 24-year-old man killed after running off road, striking tree

Virginia State Police have identified the 24-year-old man killed in a crash in King and Queen County.

The crash happened on Monday around 11:09 p.m. at the intersection of Owens Mill Road and Newtown Road. Troopers say Daniel Richard Gary, 24, of Aylett, was heading west on Owens Mill Road and crossed the double solid line into the eastbound lane.

According to police, Gary then ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. Due to the impact of the crash, the car then flipped over onto the roof.

Gary was the only person in the car and was not wearing his seatbelt, police said. He died at the scene due to his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

