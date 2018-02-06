Senate unanimously approves medical marijuana bill

A bill that would allow doctors to prescribe medical marijuana has unanimously passed the Senate.

The bill, SB 726, which allows a practitioner let a patient use cannabidiol oil or THC-A to alleviate symptoms of any diagnosed condition or disease, passed the Senate on Monday 40-0.

This comes three days after its companion bill, HB 1251, was passed, also unanimously, in the House of Delegates.

Right now, Virginians can use cannabis oil for severe epilepsy.

The bill now goes to Governor Northam, who has said he supports expanding the legal use of medical marijuana.

