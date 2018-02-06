2 teens found after believed to have run away together in parents' car

Sawyer Lemon, left, and Carissa McMillan, 14, each left a note saying they had run away. (Source: Gloucester County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Two teenagers who are believed to have run away together have been found safe, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office.

Carissa McMillan, 13, and Sawyer Lemon, 14, were found early Tuesday afternoon, and deputies notified their families.

Both teens left notes for their parents describing their intentions to run away. They were believed to have been traveling in a silver 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe, which is owned by Lemon’s parents.

