7-11 robbery suspect caught on camera

Police are looking for a suspect in a robbery at a 7-11 in Colonial Heights. (Source: Colonial Heights Police Department)

Crime Solvers are asking for help finding the suspect in a 7-11 robbery from Oct. 24.

A man entered the 7-11 at 617 Boulevard in Colonial Heights demanding cash.

The suspect kept one hand concealed in his pocket, and the clerk hesitated because he thought the man had a gun.

The robber then went behind the counter and took cash from the register before running to the back of the store.

Images of the suspect were captured on surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through an online P3 report.

