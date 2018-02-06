Ivanka Trump to lead US delegation at Olympics' close

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump' daughter, Ivanka, will lead the U.S. delegation to the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang (PYUHNG'-chahng), South Korea.
Ivanka Trump serves in the White House as an unpaid adviser to her father.
Vice President Mike Pence is leading a delegation to the opening ceremony for the games. He arrived late Tuesday in Japan.
The Winter Olympics are being held Feb. 9-25.
