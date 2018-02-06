FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter weather advisory for NW Virginia later tonight

The next storm system will be arriving in Virginia later tonight into the day tomorrow. The initial wave of moisture will primarily affect the northwestern portion of the state late tonight into tomorrow morning and it will likely be cold enough in these areas for some wintry precipitation. Perhaps a slushy, light accumulation of snow with a light coating of ice on top. Not a major storm, but just enough to cause some travel difficulties for the Wednesday morning commute.

All the counties below shaded in purple are in the WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY. This does include the city of Charlottesville, Orange County, Greene County, Madison County, and Culpeper County. You'll note that most of these communities are outside our NBC12 viewing area, but if you're traveling in this direction Wednesday morning, we want you to be alerted to potential weather related problems.

Here is a look at what the radar may look like around 4am on Wednesday morning....notice the "peach" shaded color indicating an area of freezing rain from Charlottesville up through Orange County and points north and west. Closer to Richmond, anything falling should be in the form of light rain.

Here is what the radar may look like at 10am on Wednesday morning...you'll note that much, if not all of the precipitation to the northwest is now in the form of rain:

Rain will continue to overspread the entire region from late morning into the afternoon and could be moderate to heavy at times.

