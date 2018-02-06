VCU to conduct emergency communications test

VCU will test its emergency communications and alert systems throughout the Monroe Park and MCV campuses on Wednesday at 12 p.m.

"The full test will include the sirens along with text messages, Alertus boxes, mass email, digital signs, desktop alert, LiveSafe, social media and VCU website information — all part of a multichannel system for communicating emergency information to VCU students, faculty, staff, visitors and the community," VCU said.

There are 10 sirens across the Monroe Park and MCV campuses. In a real emergency, VCU said the sirens will sound for four minutes to signal that a life-threatening event has occurred. The purpose of the alert is to alert everyone to seek shelter.

VCU will also send out emails, text messages, desktop alerts, mass emails, as well as classroom alerts, during a real-life situation. The university will also update their social media accounts.

"VCU remains committed to supporting a wide variety of emergency alert technologies to distribute emergency information in a timely and effective manner. These various technologies help inform the VCU community of the necessary and prudent protective actions in a comprehensive manner," VCU said.

The university conducts a test each semester, as well as conduct a monthly siren system test at 12 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month.

