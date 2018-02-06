VCU to conduct emergency communications test

US stocks open sharply lower but soon erase their losses one day after their biggest drop in six and a half years.More >>
US stocks open sharply lower but soon erase their losses one day after their biggest drop in six and a half years.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is bringing in a group of national experts to help devise a plan to reinvigorate Shockoe Bottom.More >>
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is bringing in a group of national experts to help devise a plan to reinvigorate Shockoe Bottom.More >>
A bill that would allow doctors to prescribe medical marijuana has unanimously passed the Senate.More >>
A bill that would allow doctors to prescribe medical marijuana has unanimously passed the Senate.More >>
A woman convicted of an attacking a J. Sargent Reynolds Community College professor entered an Alford plea on Tuesday, according to court documents.More >>
A woman convicted of an attacking a J. Sargent Reynolds Community College professor entered an Alford plea on Tuesday, according to court documents.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.More >>
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.More >>
Could the 14th time be the charm for the Schwandt family?More >>
Could the 14th time be the charm for the Schwandt family?More >>
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.More >>
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old Huntsville boy said their final goodbyes late Monday night after he had been on life support after suffering complications from the flu.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old Huntsville boy said their final goodbyes late Monday night after he had been on life support after suffering complications from the flu.More >>
Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection with the distribution of a video on social media showing the sexual assault of a child.More >>
Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection with the distribution of a video on social media showing the sexual assault of a child.More >>
The quake struck at 9:50 p.m. local time and caused the Marshal Hotel to collapse on Tuesday.More >>
The quake struck at 9:50 p.m. local time and caused the Marshal Hotel to collapse on Tuesday.More >>
A Mis-coded National Weather Service test leads to a false Tsunami warning by multiple weather and media outlets.More >>
A Mis-coded National Weather Service test leads to a false Tsunami warning by multiple weather and media outlets.More >>
Savannah Police have charged a 15-year-old with murder in the fatal shooting at a Savannah funeral home over the weekend.More >>
Savannah Police have charged a 15-year-old with murder in the fatal shooting at a Savannah funeral home over the weekend.More >>