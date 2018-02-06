National Weather Service: Tsunami warning for East Coast just a - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

National Weather Service: Tsunami warning for East Coast just a test

Some people on the East Coast received a text alert for a tsunami warning, but it turns out that it was just a test.

The National Weather Service in South Carolina said the warning went out around 8:30 a.m.

AccuWeather said there is no tsunami threat along the East Coast, Gulf of Mexico, or the Carribean. 

