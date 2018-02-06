National Weather Service: Tsunami warning for East Coast just a test

Some people on the East Coast received a text alert for a tsunami warning, but it turns out that it was just a test.

NWS New York: "A Tsunami Test was conducted earlier this morning, that did have TEST in the message. We are currently trying to find out how a message went out as a warning. We will update you when we find out more."



There is no tsunami. — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 6, 2018

The National Weather Service in South Carolina said the warning went out around 8:30 a.m.

AccuWeather said there is no tsunami threat along the East Coast, Gulf of Mexico, or the Carribean.

