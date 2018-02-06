Cops: Home of Patriots' Gronk robbed during Super Bowl week

(AP Photo/Matt York). New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski celebrates his touchdown catch during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis.

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87), warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis.

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33.

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) looks around U.S. Bank Stadium before the team photo is made Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Patriots are scheduled to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Supe...

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - Police say the home of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was robbed while he was away at the Super Bowl.

Foxborough Police Chief William Baker confirmed Tuesday morning that his department is investigating a burglary at Gronkowski's home.

He said officers responded to the home just after 6 p.m. Monday.

Baker said "out of respect for Mr. Gronkowski's privacy and because this is an active and dynamic criminal investigation we're not going to be releasing any information right now about what was stolen and whether any suspects exist."

But according to a Broadcastify.com recording of a call between responding officers and dispatch, a dispatcher says "multiple safes and possible guns" were taken.

Gronkowski had nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots' 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

This story has been corrected to show a police dispatcher said "possible" guns instead of "possibly" guns.

