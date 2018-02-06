Viral video suspect accused of sexually assaulting 3 children in Michigan

A Millbrook, Alabama man wanted in connection with a viral video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl was taken into custody Tuesday.

Germaine Moore, 44, turned himself into Millbrook police at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities say. He has felony warrants in Detroit, Michigan. Alabama is expected to file charges against Moore Wednesday.

The Wayne County, Michigan, Prosecutor's Office alleges Moore sexually assaulted three relatives.

In Michigan, Moore is charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of child sexually abusive activity, one count of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of distributing sexually explicit material of children.

According to a statement from Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller, Germaine Moore is accused of sexually assaulting the children at his mother's home in Detroit and at his home in Alabama.

Moore is the children's relative, and they were reportedly in his care from 2011 until 2017 while their mother worked. The children are now 9, 10 and 12 years old, according to the prosecutor's office.

Alabama law enforcement agencies began the investigation last week after a video depicting the sexual assault of a child started circulating on social media.

Law enforcement agencies across the country issued warnings to anyone who received the video to report it through social media and delete it immediately.

Investigators in Alabama say the girl in the viral video has been located and is safe. It's unclear when and where the video was taken.

A woman, Tonya Moore, was taken into custody Monday night in connection with the investigation. She is charged with interfering with prosecution. It's unclear if Germaine Moore and Tonya Moore are engaged or married.

Authorities served a search warrant at Germaine Moore’s home on Magnolia Loop in Millbrook Monday. That is where they took Tonya Moore into custody.

After waiting hours for Germaine Moore to return home Monday, officials asked for the public's assistance in locating him Monday night. Investigators said they believed Moore was a flight risk and needed to be brought into custody.

Germaine Moore and Tonya Moore were booked in the Elmore County Detention Facility.

The Montgomery Police Department arrested and charged a man Monday with one count each of possession and dissemination of child pornography in connection with the video.

