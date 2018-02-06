Rail work could slow traffic in Chesterfield

Commuters in Chesterfield may see some delays as CSX works on railroad crossings in the area.

Work will be conducted on the Centralia Road crossing between Chester Road and Hopkins Road through Saturday, Feb. 10.

The Kingsland road crossing between Kingsland Stables Lane and Firethorne Lane will also be affected through Thursday, Feb. 8.

Drivers are being asked to follow the posted detour signs.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12